West Bengal: CBI Makes 2 More Arrests In Hanskhali Rape-murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 29 arrested two more persons in connection with a rape and murder case in West Bengal's Hanskhali in which a minor girl was raped and then dumped at her home. Later, she succumbed to her injuries.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Samarendra Gayali's son Brajagopal and his friend were arrested by Bengal police when the probe started. Later, another friend of Brajagopal was nabbed. On April 24, three more suspects were arrested.

A 14-year-old girl had died after she was allegedly gangraped in Hanskhali in Nadia district of West Bengal on April 4. The victim's family had accused the son of a TMC panchayat leader in the case.

The CBI registered the case instantly on April 13 in compliance with the Calcutta High Court orders and took over the probe of the case earlier registered at Hanskhali Police Station. During the course of the investigation, the role of the said accused has allegedly been found and accordingly he was arrested. Later, some of his friends were also arrested for their alleged role.

Mamata Banerjee pulls up Bengal police over Hanskhali rape-murder case

Facing criticism over the Hanskhali case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up senior police officers saying that their sources have failed in providing them with inputs leading to such incidents at Bogtui in Birbhum district and Hanskhali in Nadia district.

"Why did the Hashkhali incident take place in the first place? You (police) have no source. Why should the government have a loss of face because of your negligence? The government wants to take action against the culprits without seeing their political colour, she said while speaking to the police officers of Nadia district and Krishnanagar and Ranaghat police districts," CM Banerjee said.

CM Mamata Banerjee wondered why the victim's family did not provide any information to the police initially.

