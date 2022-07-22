West Bengal: CID Bomb Squad Team Recovers 15 Crude Bombs In North 24 Parganas

The bomb squad of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday recovered 15 crude bombs in the Jagaddal area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The CID later disposed of the bombs in a closed paper mill.

2 dead in explosion in West Bengal's Malda

In a separate incident, two persons died and one other was injured in a crude bomb blast in Malda district in the early hours of Sunday. Police said that the deceased, identified as Safikul Islam (30) and Farjan SK (45), were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola when the blast happened.

"The locals heard a massive blast around 2.30 am. By the time our personnel reached the area, it was found that three injured people were taken to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared two of them, while the other person is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital," a police officer said.

Raw materials being used for making crude bombs were recovered from the spot. An investigation has been launched to probe from where such a huge quantity of explosives were brought in.

Locals said that the situation in the area was tense for the last few weeks due to factional fights within the ruling Trinamool Congress over land.

Suvendu Adhikari seeking NIA probe into crude bomb explosion cases

Earlier this month, West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe over the "alarming situation in West Bengal saying that the state has turned into a stack pile of explosives."

Adhikari claimed that crude bomb-related incidents usually take place in Malda, South 24 Parganas districts and Murshidabad, all bordering Bangladesh. "For instance, on 18th January 2022, a 45-year-old man, named Yashuddin Sheikh; resident of Benadaha village, died and five others sustained injuries when some crude bomb they were making exploded at Rameswarpur-Dakshinpara village in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad," he said, adding that this has become a regular affair in West Bengal and crude production has spread across the state as if a successful cottage industry.