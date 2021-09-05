West Bengal CID Summons Suvendu Adhikari's Personal Driver In Bodyguard's Death Case

A day after summoning BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, CID has now summoned the Opposition leader's personal driver on Sunday. The order has been issued in connection with the case of the unnatural death of Suvendu Adhikari's security guard, Subhabrata Chakraborty.

CID summons Suvendu Adhikari's personal driver

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday summoned Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's personal driver Sambhu Maity along with his close aid Sanjeev Shukla. They have been asked to appear before the CID on 7 September, a day after Suvendu has been summoned in connection with the alleged suicide case of his bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty. Earlier on Saturday, Adhikari was asked to appear before the CID on 6 September.

The Crime Investigation Department is currently investigating the case after taking it over on July 12 after Subhabrata Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty filed a complaint at the Contai Police Station. The investigation started earlier on July 9 and was later handed over to CID. After that, a four-member delegation also visited Purba Medinipur to investigate Chakraborty's death. They also interrogated several related officers and went to Suvendu's home in Nandigram.

Subhabrata Chakraborty's alleged suicide

The case dates back to 2018 when Suvendu Adhikari's personal bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his service revolver on October 13, 2018. At that time, Suvendu Adhikari was the Transport Minister of West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress government. After that, Adhikari was accused of instigating Chakraborty for committing suicide.

Suvendu-Mamata clash

Suvendu recently switched to BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections and also defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from home ground, Nandigram. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress swept the Assembly elections with a landslide victory winning 213 seats, thus Mamata Banerjee returning as the Chief Minister for the third term.

Mamata Banerjee also got engaged in a legal battle challenging the Nandigram poll result in which Suvendu won by a margin of 1,737 votes. Mamata is now eyeing to be re-elected from her bastion - Bhowanipore via bypolls.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government, thus paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to retain the post of the Chief Minister.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)