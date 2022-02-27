West Bengal Civic Polls: Voting Underway In 108 Corporations To Elect 2,171 Councillors

West Bengal civic polls voting is underway to elect 2,171 councillors across 108 municipalities. About 95 lakh voters are slated to cast their vote to elect ward representatives and mayors. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

To ensure no violence is reported during the civic polls, a total of 44,000 police personnel have been deployed with at least one armed police in every booth. A close check on the polling is done by 135 observers, including 10 special senior observers and 108 general observers. Polling was not held in 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination, and they were declared uncontested winners who are mostly from the TMC.

It is learned that many TMC candidates are contesting as independents after failing to secure party tickets. Mamata Banerjee's TMC is fighting against BJP, CPIM-led Left Front, and Congress.

West Bengal Civic Polls Updates

Despite the security, an electronic voting machine (EVM) was vandalized at booth no. 43 in ward-9 in Kankinara Manikpir area.

As West Bengal civic polls are underway, people cast their votes at Bankim Smriti Prathamik Vidyalaya in Midnapore. ANI shared some visuals.

People cast their votes for the #WestBengal Civic Polls. Visuals from Bankim Smriti Prathamik Vidyalaya in Midnapore. pic.twitter.com/CjhtINC1n6 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Visuals of people standing in a queue to cast their votes from a polling booth in Suri, Birbhum district, were shared by ANI.

People queue up to cast their votes for the #WestBengal Civic Polls. Visuals from a polling booth in Suri, Birbhum district. pic.twitter.com/7iqBrcmgtX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

BJP alleges attack by TMC

The BJP has attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress for intimidation in the Kanthi constituency, the area where opposition leader Suvendu Adhikary resides.

The Bharatiya Janata Party blocked the roads and protested alleging that their candidate was physically attacked in Konnagar in Hooghly. While the TMC has denied all the allegations. According to opposition parties, in the last 24 hours, attacks against them have intensified.

On Friday night, bombs were hurled outside the residence of the CPM nominee from ward 25, at North 24-Parganas Kamarhati where TMC MLA Madan Mitra is the party candidate.

Earlier on Saturday, a delegation of the Left’s women’s organisation went to the state election commission office to demand closed-circuit television cameras be operational during the poll hours.

As the defining process of Bally from Howrah is to be completed, the polls for Howrah Municipal Corporation is yet to be declared. In Howrah district, polling will be held only in Uluberia Municipality.

In the Darjeeling district, there will be polling in Darjeeling Municipality only, while in other districts, there will be polling in multiple civic bodies. In Coochbehar, polling will be in six municipalities and North 24 Parganas will hold polls in 25 municipalities.

