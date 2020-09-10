West Bengal CM Cancels Statewide Lockdown On Sep 12 On Request From NEET Candidates

The West Bengal Government decided to withdraw the earlier called statewide complete lockdown scheduled for September 12 on Thursday. West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to make the announcement. However, the complete lockdown scheduled for September 11 stays on as per the previous order. Mamata Banerjee cited that having the complete lockdown on September 12 could cause problems for multiple students who have to appear for NEET exams scheduled for September 13.

"Government of West Bengal had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres," said Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

CM wishes the students

The Chief Minister went on to state that a decision was made keeping the interest of students in mind. Hence, the previous order of having a complete lockdown on September 12 was revoked.

"Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee has time and again stated that the Centre should review the decision to conduct physical examinations amidst the pandemic. However, the JEE or Joint Entrance Exams took place as per its schedule and NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted across the country on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

(Image credits: PTI)