West Bengal: CM Mamata Announces 7 New Districts, Cabinet Reshuffle Amid SSC Scam Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the number of districts in Bengal will be increased from 23 to 30. At least seven new districts are being added to the state.

"Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal now it has been increased to 30. The seven new districts include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat," the Bengal Chief Minister said.

Notably, Banerjee also announced that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday and around four to five new faces will be included. The move comes after the ED recently concluded raids on her former minister and close confidante Partha Chatterjee regarding the cash-for-jobs scam.

She further added that the Cabinet reshuffle is taking place as Bengal lost two of its ministers, Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande, to prolonged illness. Meanwhile, the former Bengal Minister of Commerce and Industries Partha Chatterjee is also currently lodged in jail. Chatterjee was removed from the Bengal ministry on Thursday and was also suspended from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following his arrest in a teacher recruitment scam case.

Speaking about the reshuffle, the Bengal Chief Minister said, "We don't have any plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one as media reports are claiming. However, there will be a reshuffle. We lost three ministers and all their work has to be done. It's not possible for me to handle it all by myself."

Banerjee's government under scanner

This move to reshuffle the state Cabinet comes at a time the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal came under severe criticism after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found huge piles of cash from multiple properties owned by sacked Bengal minister Chaterjee's 30-year-old aide, Arpita Mukherjee.

However, Chatterjee has claimed that the money which was unearthed by the ED does not belong to him. He said that it's a conspiracy against him. The investigation agency has recovered nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, over 5 kg gold and several documents from multiple residences of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Partha Chatterjee. It has been suspected that the amount recovered has been gained from the teacher recruitment scam.