'Swamiji’s Message Of Peace & Universal Brotherhood Must Guide Us': Bengal CM To Youth

General News

WB CM also asked the youth of the country to 'come together to dispel the climate of hatred & uncertainty and work for the greater glory of this nation'.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official Twitter handle and offered a tribute to the 'great preacher and philosopher' in a series of tweets. The West Bengal Chief Minister also pointed out how Swamiji’s message of peace and universal brotherhood should guide us, especially now. 

READ | Modi-Mamata meeting amid protests against CAA in city

Reminding that Swami Vivekananda's birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day, she called for the youth of the nation to come together and dispel the climate of hatred and uncertainty. She also appealed to the youth to work for the greater glory of this great nation.

Her series of tweets comes after PM Modi, who his on a two-day visit to Kolkata, addressed the youth from Belur Math on Sunday, and appealed them to not get misguided over CAA. Mamata Banerjee has been protesting against the CAA stating that the country is facing a new crisis in which divide and rule is the law. 

READ | Kolkata spectacle: PM Modi and WB CM Mamata Banerjee to share a stage at a light-&-sound show

PM Modi calls for the youth of the nation

During his speech at the Belur Math, PM Modi also called on the youth of the nation to take forward the 'New India Initiative' and be the torch-bearers for changing the country. He said, "The passion and energy of the youth is the basis of changing  India in this decade of the 21st century. The resolution of the new India has to be fulfilled by you (youth). This is the young thinking that says don't avoid problems, bump into them, solve them."

READ | Excited PM Modi posts stunning Kolkata bird's-eye view pre-landing; here's what's in store

READ | Kolkata witnesses mega political meet, PM Modi & CM Mamata Banerjee hold a 20-min chat

Published:

