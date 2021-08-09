West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Celebrates World Tribal Day At Jhargram With A Dance; WATCH

Amidst intense tension at the Tripura end of the All India Trinamool Congress party, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was captured having a gala time while celebrating 'World Tribal Day' at Jhargram. She danced to some tribal beats and played the drums at the event. Later, she will be conducting aerial surveillance of districts affected by the floods in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee commemorates International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrated 'World Tribal Day' in Jhargram on Monday. A recent video by ANI, surfaced where Mamata Banerjee was seen performing a tribal dance. She was accompanied by other dancers and moved to the tribal beats with them. Over her usual white saree, she wore traditional attire in a bid to show some respect to the community.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances, plays a drum at an event organised on the occasion of #WorldTribalDay2021 in Jhargram pic.twitter.com/fFHNDG8JQa — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Bengal CM accuses HM Amit Shah and not CM Biplab Deb for tension in Tripura

Speaking against the BJP for tensions in Tripura, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday, alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was behind the alleged attack on TMC workers in Tripura. She stated, "Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home minister's active support. He is behind these attacks which were carried out in front of Tripura Police as it remained mute spectators. The Tripura chief minister doesn't have the audacity to order such attacks."

Elaborating on the attack, she said, "BJP is a monstrous party. From Assam to UP they didn't let us enter. Abhishek (Banerjee) was given a bulletproof car later or else he would have been badly hurt. Goons were being made to sit in the same flight on which Abhishek (Banerjee) was travelling. We will win Tripura." Banerjee had earlier visited Tripura on August 2, when the convoy was also allegedly attacked by BJP workers.

Image Credits - ANI