West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Prepares For COVID-19 Third Wave After Oppn Asks For Stats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday assured that the state was in preparation for the inevitable third wave of the pandemic and the state had arranged 10,000 extra beds in hospitals. The TMC head also said that the state was prioritising vaccination for mothers who have children below 12 years of age. On August 26, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and questioned the state governments if it had taken enough precautionary measures to curtail the second wave of the pandemic.

Bengal CM to conduct checks at SSKM every Thursday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM)l on Thursday to check the different works undertaken by the hospital. It is further being understood that the CM who also holds the portfolio of the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government, will keep conducting these visits every fortnight on Thursdays while the state prepares for the third wave of the pandemic.

On her last visit to the SSKM, the previous Thursday, she had said, "I will have a small office here (SSMK) along with a conference room. The health secretary and the chief secretary will remain with me at times." She further added that two cancer hospitals one in Kolkata and another in Siliguri would be set up for the treatment of patients. In a report by ANI, Banerjee stated, "We have arranged 10,000 extra beds in hospitals and are prioritising vaccination for mothers who have children below 12 years old ahead of the possible third wave of COVID19."

BJP leader of Oppn questions state govt.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had asked the state government on Tuesday to provide some statistical data on whether Bengal would be able to tackle the third wave of the pandemic. While taking on Twitter he stated, "The expert panel, has predicted the timeline of Covid 3rd wave in India which can be anytime between September & October. My question is to Chief & Health Secretaries; WB Govt, how many medical oxygen plants have been set up by you after the 2nd wave & the current production capacity?"

Adhikari while asking the govt on what steps it had taken to enhance Paediatric facilities like beds, doctors and equipment, inquired of some figures that showed the comparison of medical resources before and after the second wave of the pandemic. Setting aside politics Adhikary urged the govt. to take precautionary measures if not taken already stating, "Our children deserve care & protection. We can't place bet on their immunity and must ensure every child receives the best treatment possible, God forbid if they need it."

Image Credits - PTI