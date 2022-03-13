West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Sets Up High Power Committee To Probe Tangra Fire Accident

After a massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Tangra area, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has constituted a high power committee to investigate the fire accident. The fire that broke out on Saturday was brought under control on Sunday morning after 15 hours of firefighting, while the work to douse the small pockets of fire in the building is still underway, an official said. But the cause of the fire accident is yet to be identified.

Speaking of the fire accident that was reported during the evening hour of March 12, Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer, said, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation."

Massive fire breaks out in Tangra Factory

When the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames. An official of the fire department said that 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames that had engulfed the godown and spread to an adjacent building.

West Bengal | Billows of smoke still coming out from a godown where a massive fire broke out yesterday in Kolkata's Tangra area pic.twitter.com/jfBLGAUDEM — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

It is further learned that two firefighters, who were injured while trying to extinguish the blaze in the congested locality, were immediately hospitalised.

The godown had stored exine (synthetic leather) and other inflammable objects, including some chemicals, camphor oil, and alcohol, the official informed.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose visited the site on Saturday, and said that the operation turned tricky for the firemen because of the narrow lanes in the area. During the operation, the local people also extended help to the fire tenders.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI/ANI)