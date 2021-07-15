West Bengal CM Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Vaccine Shortage, Blames Centre's Favouritism

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to PM Modi regarding the COVID vaccine shortage in the state and demanded an increase in allocation as the state battles the second wave of COVID. In her letter to PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that the state was presently administering 3 lakh doses of vaccine per day and had a capacity of inoculating more than 10 lakh persons on a daily basis. CM Mamata Banerjee informed that the state had given topmost priority to the boost efforts to vaccinate its population.

“State has started vaccination from 16 January 2021 and till date, we have already administered 2.5 crore doses of vaccination (with 1.81 crores of 1st doses and 0.70 crores as 2nd dose of vaccination) against supply of 2.12 crore doses from Government of India, 18 lakhs procured by State Government and balance by the private sector,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote in her letter to PM Modi. The West Bengal CM also said that the vaccination process was becoming ‘very difficult’ due to the alleged irregular supply from the centre.

“Presently, we are administering around 3 lakh doses of vaccine every day in our state and it is becoming very difficult to maintain even this level due to irregular supply. We have a capacity that we can vaccinate more than 10 lakh people every day, provided a sufficient quantity of vaccine is made available,” the letter said. Mamata also informed PM Modi that the state currently needs around 11.5 crore vaccine doses more. “State needs around 11.5 crores more doses of COVID vaccine to cover everyone in the eligible categories,” the letter read. Earlier in May, the CM had written to PM Modi urging a faster procurement of the vaccines.

Mamata Banerjee accuses PM of ignoring Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also voiced the COVID vaccine shortage issue in a press conference. Speaking to the media, CM Mamata said, “We need 14 crore vaccine doses but we are not receiving vaccines adequately. We have received only 2.12 crore vaccines. We have bought 18 lakh vaccines ourselves. Some states are receiving more vaccines, some are not receiving at all.”

She also criticised the PM for allegedly favouring a single state. “In UP today, PM Modi said that most of the vaccines are being given to that state. If you don't give money & vaccines to Bengal, that is injustice. He is slandering Bengal by misusing central agencies & running a political vendetta. He is unable to accept his loss,” she added.

IMAGE: ANI/ PTI