West Bengal: Crude Bombs Recovered From Birbhum's Sikandarpur Village; CID Defuses Bombs

The police on Sunday recovered crude bombs from a football ground, kept in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village of the Birbhum district.

West Bengal

The incidents of crude bomb recoveries are increasing by the day in Birbhum, West Bengal (WB) which saw the horrific killings of nine people on March 21. In yet another incident on Sunday, the police recovered crude bombs from a football ground, kept in a plastic bag in the Sikandarpur village of the Birbhum district. The Crime Investigation Department's (CID) bomb squad, later rushed to the spot to deactivate the bombs, the police said. 

"Crude bombs were recovered by police earlier today in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum district. A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse these bombs," Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Nath Tripathi said.

Series of crude bomb recoveries in the past few days 

The first incident of crude bomb recovery took place on March 26, when 40 crude bombs were found in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. They were wrapped in a bucket near an under-construction house. 

On the following day, March 27, crude bombs were found near a football ground in the Sikandarpur village of the Birbhum district.   

Then, on April 1, bombs were found in a pit in the Behrampore area of the Mushidabad district.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the killing of nine people at Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal, said that the probe agency will be conducting a forensic test of the charred bodies. According to CBI sources, the probe agency will send the DNA samples to a laboratory in Delhi to identify the bodies. The DNA samples collected during post-mortem examination of the victims at the Rampurhat hospital will be preserved.

Along with the forensic tests, an official from CBI has stated that they will also interrogate the nine arrested accused in the presence of a psychologist, who will assess the body language and facial expressions and make a report, which will be later used as evidence in court. 

Birbhum violence

The shocking incident took place on March 21 when a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, was allegedly killed in a bomb explosion in the Rampurhat area. This resulted in a political clash in the district, and violence continued to spread. A group of miscreants also attacked several houses and set them on fire. As a result, people sleeping inside the houses were killed. 

