COVID-19: WB Administrator Shares Picture Of His Doctor Sister, Calls Her 'motivation'

Pawan Kadyan, District Administrator of Cooch Behar, West Bengal took to Twitter to share a picture of his sister and said that she was the source of his daily motivation. His sister, Kavita Kadyan is a doctor battling the COVID-19 infection on the frontline and is currently treating patients at AIIMS, Trauma Centre COVID ICU in New Delhi. The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 9,240 people across India and claimed the lives of 331. West Bengal has reported 152 cases so far.

My Daily Motivation on the field comes from her...



Feeling proud of my sister Dr. Kavita Kadyan doing her duty at the AIIMS Trauma Centre COVID ICU, New Delhi.#CoronaWarriors #Doctors #Motivation pic.twitter.com/FIbcF6xjH9 — Pawan Kadyan, DM Cooch Behar. @All: Stay Home (@PawanKadyan) April 10, 2020

'Glad to see she has PPE'

The two photographs show Kavita standing in a Personal Protective Equipment amidst a backdrop of medical equipment. The heartfelt post has received over seven thousand likes and nearly 800 retweets. Many users took to opportunity to express their gratitude and pride for all the health care workers.

Glad to see she has ppe. Hopefully availablr in the numbers she needs it. — anjali mody (@AnjaliMody1) April 10, 2020

My Gratitude — Alok Kumar🇮🇳 (@Atom_Alok) April 10, 2020

Salute to Real Brave Warrior against Global Pandemic Corona War .... — DR DHANANJAY SHIVAJI MORE (@DHANANJAYSHIV19) April 10, 2020

Your sister is as good as my sister wish her a safe life , god bless her . — Amitabha Chaudhuri (@cb89be1fc9ca477) April 10, 2020

More power to her!!🙌🙌

Thank u Dr. Kavita👏👏 — Supriya Jayshree Sharma (@19supp) April 10, 2020

भगवान इनको साहस,शोर्य,आत्म विश्वास प्रदान करे । — Kishan Lal Bairwa (@KishanL98527605) April 11, 2020

