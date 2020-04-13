The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: WB Administrator Shares Picture Of His Doctor Sister, Calls Her 'motivation'

General News

Pawan Kadyan, District Administrator of Cooch Beha took to Twitter to share a picture of his sister who is a doctor battling COVID-19 calling her his motivation

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: West Bengal DA shares picture of his doctor sister,calls her 'motivation'

Pawan Kadyan, District Administrator of Cooch Behar, West Bengal took to Twitter to share a picture of his sister and said that she was the source of his daily motivation. His sister, Kavita Kadyan is a doctor battling the COVID-19 infection on the frontline and is currently treating patients at AIIMS, Trauma Centre COVID ICU in New Delhi. The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 9,240 people across India and claimed the lives of 331. West Bengal has reported 152 cases so far. 

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: Telemedicine Surges In Michigan As Doctors Close Offices

Read:  Ajay Devgn Left 'angry & Disgusted' With Reports Of People Attacking Doctors Amid Lockdown

'Glad to see she has PPE' 

Read: MHA Flags Violation Of Lockdown Guidelines In West Bengal For Second Time Within 3 Days

The two photographs show Kavita standing in a Personal Protective Equipment amidst a backdrop of medical equipment. The heartfelt post has received over seven thousand likes and nearly 800 retweets. Many users took to opportunity to express their gratitude and pride for all the health care workers.

 

Read: Doctors And Helplines Flooded With Corona Queries – Relevant, Serious And Sometimes Foolish

Read: COVID-19 Positive Cases In TN Cross 1,000, Eight Doctors Contract Virus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Plasma treatment
COVID: PLASMA THERAPY SHOWS PROMISE
Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?
KHER'S LOVELY WISH FOR KAUSHIK
ICMR
COVID: ICMR FILES AFFIDAVIT IN SC
IMRAN KHAN'S S.O.S ANSWERED; IMF TO CONSIDER $1.4 BN LOAN TO PAKISTAN TO DEAL WITH COVID
Manoj Tiwari
MANOJ TIWARI HITS BACK AT SIBAL
Goa
CM POSITIVE RESPONSE TOWARDS SURVEY