West Bengal Declares Public Holiday Across Three Constituencies Going To Poll On Sept 30

West Bengal government released a memorandum on Monday announcing that September 30 will be a public holiday across the three constituencies going to polls.

In view of schedule of elections to 56-Samsergan, and 58-Jangipur Assembly Constituency and a by-election to 159-Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency to be held on 30th September 2021 (Thursday) vide Press Note of the Election Commission of India, the undersigned is directed to declare the said day of the poll as a public holiday, the memorandum stated.

The decision was made under section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday will be observed across government offices, agencies, undertakings, companies, committees, statutory and municipal authorities, and educational institutions, which are located within the jurisdiction of these constituencies.

A copy of the memorandum issued by the West Bengal Government declaring public holiday on 30th September in the three Constituencies undergoing elections and by-election pic.twitter.com/gLJdUsEEVZ — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Public holiday in West Bengal

The memorandum stated that the Labour Department will release appropriate directions and measures for the employees of shops, industrial and commercial institutions. It will also declare the said date as a paid holiday for these citizens enagaged in such works for letting them practice their voting rights.

The government further informed that if any employee is working outside his/ her designated constituency and has no holiday sanctioned for the election date, he/she will be permitted to take a special leave on that day. Any educational institution, government office etc. in the constituencies which will be used as polling station or for any other purpose related to the elections, will have a holiday on September 29 as well.

As per the memorandum, if the elections extend up to the late hours of September 30, polling staff may be granted exceptional leave for October 1, taking in view the difficulties they will face on attending office in time on October 1 due to the late extension.

Meanwhile, prior to the elections of the three constituencies, the Bharatiya Janta Party has appointed Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar as the new West Bengal BJP chief, replacing Dilip Ghosh. As per PTI, BJP National President JP Nadda approved the appointment of MP Sukanta Majumdar as West Bengal unit president and Dilip Ghosh as party's national vice-president.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

Image: ANI/ PTI