West Bengal: DRI Foils Attempt To Smuggle 30 Pieces Of Gold Worth Rs.2.65 Crore

In a major success for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in West Bengal, the central agency intercepted a private vehicle that tried smuggling 30 pieces of gold worth Rs.2.65 crore from West Bengal to Sikkim. The DRI caught a Hyundai i20 which had sneaked 4980 grams of gold inside its body and was trying to smuggle the yellow metal from Siliguri in West Bengal to Sikkim. The DRI got a tip-off from intelligence reports about a sizable quantity of gold of foreign origin being smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border of Manipur and would be carried in a Hyundai i20 car through Siliguri to Kolkata.

'Gold was smuggled from Myanmar'

The Hyundai i20 car was intercepted by DRI Siliguri. The gold consisted of 30 pieces of gold that were secreted inside the vehicle. The gold was found in the space beneath the front cabin lamp affixed to the roof, which was adjacent to the front windscreen of the car which was recovered.

"30 pieces of gold which were secreted ingeniously inside the space beneath the front cabin lamp affixed to the roof adjacent to the front windscreen of the car were recovered. Total weight was 4980.000 grams valued at Rs.2,65,92,702. They admitted that the gold was smuggled from Myanmar through the border in Manipur and carrying the same for delivery at Kolkata," said a senior DRI officer on Wednesday.

On interrogation, the two arrested stated that they were coming from Guwahati but denied carrying any contraband with them. However, on intense questioning, they ultimately confessed that smuggled gold of foreign origin was actually secreted in the car.

