West Bengal: Durga Puja Pandal Pays Tributes To Farmers Killed In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A Durga puja pandal in West Bengal's Kolkata extended solidarity with farmers protesting against the agricultural laws by displaying the history of farm protests across the country and paying tributes to those killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The most prominent object used as decor at the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra pandal in Kolkata was 'footwear'. The pandal's entry is marked by a tractor coupled with gigantic wings with the names of agitation and agitators written on small pieces of paper. The wings represented the farmers' desire to achieve their goal.

"From Tebhaga movement to recent ones, pandal showcases several farmers' protests. Shoes in the pandal symbolize people who've been struggling in these movements for ages," says an organiser pic.twitter.com/ZnuBOET723 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Several worn-out and damaged slippers were lying in a heap to one side or were attached to the pandal's inner wall like footprints, bearing witness to a gathering that had appeared to be dispersed by force. It included 3D and 4D wall paintings. A printed car affixed to two actual tyres depicts farmers being run over, emphasising a recent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

On the major area of the pandal, a paddy field is depicted with the Goddess Durga's idol, illustrating the importance of agriculture and its produce. It also represents the fact that the Durga puja is a festival for all communities. Furthermore, a larger foot with the faces of numerous farmers is depicted, illustrating how farmers' demands are neglected and crushed under the feet.

Also, speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Bharat Chakra Dum Dum Park puja pandal Prateek Chowdhury said, "We have no political motive behind this, we had thought of this theme earlier in September as the farmer protest is not only being talked about in India but also across the world. We want to give social messages through this pandal, as this is the movement which has been talked about and people should know about this."

This came days after violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers on 3 October, killing eight people, four of them were farmers. This came ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, where UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest. After the tragic incident, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha accused Union Minister of State of Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra of mowing down farmers, attempting to run a vehicle over SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk, and causing one fatality by opening fire on protesters. The Union MoS Home, on the other hand, denied that his son was there at the scene of the incident.

