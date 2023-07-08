West Bengal Election Commissioner Addresses Poll Violence, Calls For Scrutiny

West Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha finally made his appearance on Saturday as the state burnt amid widespread violence during voting in the Panchayat elections in the state. Speaking to Republic, Sinha said that a scrutiny would be done to assess if fresh polls were required. He stated that repolls would be held in regions where anomalies were noted, reports of violence had been received, and polling had been halted.

What did SEC say about events of violence that unfolded in Bengal?

According to Sinha, he had been apprised of such incidents since yesterday. According to the SEC, major incidents had only been reported in three to four districts, namely Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, and Murshidabad. Despite the events that unfolded in Bengal throughout the morning, Sinha urged people to exercise their right to vote. He further emphasized that empowering everyone to practice their democratic right was their motto. The Election Commissioner added that he was in constant communication with district election officers and being updated on all the happenings.

When asked about the failure of security measures, Sinha distanced himself and stated that it was the duty of the district officials to ensure the safety of those coming to the polls.

Since morning, Bengal had been in a state of despondency, and Rajiv Sinha had been missing for three hours since the Bengal Panchayat polls began. Widespread violence had erupted throughout the state, resulting in at least 16 deaths and several injuries. Common people had been caught up in the Bengal poll turbulence.

Political leaders react to Bengal's state of despondency

According to ground reports from Republic, there were incidents of miscreants vandalising polling booths in Cooch Behar, openly hurling crude bombs, looting ballot boxes, people blocking roads in protests, and reports of murder and bloodshed in multiple districts. BJP leader Rahul Sinha expressed his concern, stating, "When the Election Commission and the government collude and make a decision to let the ruling TMC loot the election, then what is happening now will happen."

Another prominent BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, tweeted, "West Bengal Panchayat Elections - Carnival of DEMO'N'CRACY. Mamata Banerjee's henchman and contract killer, State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha, is executing her plans across the State."

West Bengal Panchayat Elections - Carnival of DEMO'N'CRACY



Mamata Banerjee's henchman & contract killer; State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha is executing her plans across the State.



This is their Democratic model:- pic.twitter.com/18CA4q4jiS — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 8, 2023

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for the violence that started in the morning. TMC tweeted, "The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the rights of people. Once again, the people of Bengal will firmly reject such an oppressive force and assert their true power, making it clear where the BJP truly belongs!" The TMC continued to blame the central armed police forces since the morning, accusing them of abetting the BJP and engaging in malpractices. AITC tweeted, "In Baroj Gram Panchayat, Bhagabanpur-II Block, BJP MLA Rabindranath Maity was seen capturing the booths with the help of the CRPF."

In Baroj Gram Panchayat, Bhagabanpur-II Block, BJP MLA Rabindranath Maity was seen capturing the booths with the help of the CRPF.



Our supporters are being TORTURED & ASSAULTED by the BJP Goons.



Meanwhile, THE CRPF PLAYS THE ROLE OF A MUTE SPECTATOR!



Is this why @BJP4Bengal… pic.twitter.com/Lwta7OSOTN — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 8, 2023

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) tweeted, "Human resistance. Today, Trinamool miscreants came to take over the booths in two booths No. 15 and 16 of Kamche Primary School of Goghat Village Panchayat of Goghat Block No. 1. Then the Trinamool miscreants retreated to resist the girls. Congratulations to the strugglers. Let people win."

Meanwhile, BJP leaders since morning have reiterated that there had not been proper deployment of central armed forces, even after the Calcutta High Court had ordered their deployment in the entire state. "There is no deployment of central forces in over 50 percent of the booths in my constituency, Asansol South," said BJP leader Agnimitra Paul.

VIDEO | West Bengal panchayat elections: “There is no deployment of central forces in over 50 per cent of the booths in my constituency Asansol South,” says BJP leader Agnimitra Paul. pic.twitter.com/ZEwD5dTmje — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2023

According to reports, more than 1200 complaints had been registered. Sinha, during his address, mentioned that the state election commission had been able to resolve half of that number. "This is not the day to blame anyone; this is the day to protect your own people and make proactive decisions," said Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.