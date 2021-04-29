West Bengal Election Worker Says She Was Asked To Work Despite COVID-positivity; EC Denies

In a bizarre and scary incident, an Asha worker who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier was allegedly forced to conduct her scheduled election duty on Thursday in West Bengal's Malda. She claimed that she had informed the BDO and block health officer about her COVID positive report but she was still forced to come to work. However, Election Commission informed that she was asked not to come to the election duty.

"She was served a show-cause notice on this matter," highlighted Election Commission.

The worker, identified as Bharati Paul, was found in a polling booth as a vote-worker. The frightening incident came to light from Shahapur in the Malda district. She was scheduled for election duty on April 29 while Bharati tested positive for the virus three days ago on April 26. West Bengal's polling for the last phase is currently underway and visuals of large queues outside the polling booths have surfaced around. Amid the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 especially in West Bengal, this incident is seen as a shocking act of negligence.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Voting for the last (eighth) phase of polls is currently going on in West Bengal with a turnout of nearly 56.19 percent turnout till 1 pm as informed by the EC. The polling is being held in 11,860 polling stations of 35 constituencies including 11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda, and seven in north Kolkata. Meanwhile, incidents of violence are witnessed in Birbhum, and North Kolkata. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

West Bengal COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the state recorded 17,207 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,93,552, the fresh cases were another highest daily spike. Kolkata alone reported more than 3000 cases. In the last 24 hours, 77 people died of the virus taking the toll to 11,159. The state now has 1,05,812 active cases, while 6,76,581 people have recovered from the virus.