West Bengal Elections 2021: 26 Crude Bombs Recovered In Kolkata As State Goes To Polls

The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) on Friday recovered 26 pieces of crude bombs in cotton-made bags concealed inside plastic shanties from a building in Beniapukur of Kolkata in the state of West Bengal where phase 1 of the 2021 Assembly elections have now begun. The crude bombs were seized under a seizer list with assistance from the officials of the bomb disposal squads. This comes just a day before the first day of polling.

Last week, 5-6 crude bombs were discovered by West Bengal police from a mango farm in the Harish-Chandrapur area in West Bengal's Malda. Another box of crude bombs was recovered from Bardhaman.

Political Violence In Bengal

As the Assembly polls draw closer in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years. BJP President JP Nadda had said, "Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee."

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 211 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the State, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies in different districts. The party has also been inducting a number of top TMC leaders and has plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.