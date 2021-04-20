Amid West Bengal Polls, CM Mamata Says No COVID Lockdown, Calls Night Curfew 'useless'

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clarified that there will not be any lockdown. On Monday, the state recorded the highest-single day spike with 8,426 new COVID-19 cases. For the past several days, record-breaking cases are getting reported in the state.

She also said that night curfew is also of no use. While denying any lockdown plans, the Chief Minister on Monday questioned how will people survive if another lockdown is imposed. The announcement also came amid elections in the state for which several large rallies have taken place by both BJP and TMC.

Mamata Banerjee further added that the state has already taken steps to curb the cases and there is no need to panic. Recently guidelines were issued by the state's health ministry directing healthcare staff to undertake several responsibilities. Meanwhile, all government-run schools will remain shut in the state from Tuesday till further notice.

Steps taken by West Bengal government

Amid no site of lockdown or curfew in the state, Mamata Banerjee has assured that the government has taken necessary steps to curb the spread. The government has added 100 beds in hospitals and plans for more than 3,500 beds are underway. Additionally, there are 100 government and 58 private dedicated hospitals in the state. To keep patients under observation, 200 safe homes with a cumulative bed capacity of 11,000 beds have been set up as well. There is a development of Satellite units attached to various hospitals is going on, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal COVID-19 cases

With more than 8000 fresh cases that were recorded on Monday, the state has 6.68 lakh total COVID-19 cases. There are more than 50,000 active cases in West Bengal. On Monday, the state reported that 38 people died of the infection in the last 24 hours taking the state's toll to 10,606. 4,608 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the shortage of vaccine doses and medicines in the state. There is also a shortage of Remdesivir in West Bengal as informed by Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, three phases of voting are still remaining.