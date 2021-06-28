West Bengal Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Curbs Till July 15; Know What's Allowed & What's Not

Quick links:
PTI/ANI
The West Bengal government on Monday extended the lockdown-like restrictions imposed in the state to control the rise in COVID-19 infection till July 15, with some relaxations. The government had earlier extended the curbs till July 1. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the government has decided to give some relaxations in this phase of lockdown, considering the imposed Coronavirus situation in Bengal.
The lockdown relaxations came as West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 14,94,949 on Sunday as 1,836 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said. A total of 29 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,612, it said.
The state now has 21,884 active cases, while 14,55,453 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,022 since Saturday. West Bengal has so far tested over 1,40,61,046 samples for COVID-19. Meanwhile, 2,95,801 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday, raising the number of those inoculated thus far to 2,08,88,441, officials said.