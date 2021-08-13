West Bengal Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 30 But Relaxes Night Curfew Hours

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended lockdown restrictions in the state while allowing certain relaxations. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference that the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is good but the threat of a third wave still prevails.

She added that with this situation in mind, the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state have been extended till August 30 with a reduction in curbs on movement during night hours.

West Bengal COVID-19 restrictions and relaxations

According to the order issued by the West Bengal government, the night curfew hours which was earlier imposed from 9 pm to 5 am, will now be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am. CM Banerjee said that local trains in the state will not be allowed until West Bengal receives enough quantity of vaccine doses.

"While 75 per cent population in urban belts have been given at least one vaccine dose, the situation is not the same in villages. Doctors predict that there could be a third wave in September which might affect children more. So we have to be on guard," the West Bengal chief minister said.

Banerjee also informed that cinema halls and swimming pools will now be allowed to function with 50% capacity.

Speaking about the number of COVID-19 infections in the state, CM Banerjee said, "The positivity rate is not more than 1.5% while it was 33% during the eight-phase assembly polls (held earlier this year). The number of cases is hovering between 600 to 800. This is the situation even when we could not vaccinate people the way we want."

The West Bengal government has also announced that it will be releasing 73 life convicts for decongesting the state's prisons. Earlier, the government had announced the release of 63 life convicts on humanitarian grounds.

COVID-19 numbers in West Bengal

According to the bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department on Wednesday, 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported taking the total tally to 1,535,699. At the same time, the discharge rate stood at 98.3% and the death rate was 1.99%.

(Image: PTI)