West Bengal Extends COVID Curbs Till March 31; Movement Permitted On Holi

The West Bengal State Government has extended the COVID-related restrictions, relaxations and advisories in the state, until March 31.

West Bengal

The West Bengal State Government has extended the COVID-related restrictions, relaxations and advisories in the state, until March 31. The decision has been taken after conducting a review of the prevailing COVID-19-related situation in West Bengal. 

The decision was announced via a state order, which read, "Movement of people, vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall continue to be prohibited between 12 midnight to 5 am except on March 17, 2022, on the occasion of Holika Dahan. During the stated prohibited period, only essential and emergency services shall be permitted." 

The order states that wearing of masks, physical distancing and hygiene protocal are the measures to be followed at all times.

Following the COVID-appropriate norms, the employers, establishment and workplaces shall be responsible for providing COVID-19 containment material including regular sanitisation of the workplaces. Any non-compliance of the restriction measures will be dealt with as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under Indian Penal Code. 

Union Health Secretary's Letter prompted states to ease curbs to resume movement of people and economic activities

Many states have started easing curbs to facilitate the movement of people and essential services. The night curfew has been lifted in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, BIhar, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Assam, Rajasthan. While Odisha continues with the night curfew, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have reduced an hour in the night curfew. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in February, communicated to States to begin lifting the curbs in the wake of a fast reduction in the Omicron cases in India. 

“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states review and amend/ do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases, and positivity,” Bhushan said in the letter. 

“In earlier months, in view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level points of entries,” he said.  

According to the data available on the Health and Welfare department of the Government of West Bengal, as on March 15, WB with a recovery rate of 98.89%, recorded 43 new cases with a caseload of 20,16,516. A total of 21,189 people have lost their lives so far due to the virus.

