West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 30; Active COVID-19 Cases In The State Are 13,847

West Bengal government has announced an extension of the lockdown till July 30. The government issued a statement listing out all relaxations.

West Bengal

On  Wednesday, July 14, the West Bengal government announced an extension of the lockdown till Friday, July 30. While there has been a gradual opening of the state, a number of activities are to remain shut or operate at 50% capacity. The Mamata Banerjee led government issued a statement listing out all relaxations and norms to be followed.

 

COVID-19 cases on the rise; government extends West Bengal lockdown and issues statement 

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal have reached a total of 15,14,708 and counting. The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 13,847. Seeing a rise in numbers in the state and country, the extension for the West Bengal lockdown was announced with following rules & regulations:

  • The Metro rails can open with 50% capacity on weekdays. On weekends, the service will be suspended.
  • For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed.
  • For funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.
  • Shops and markets can remain open during regular operational hours.
  • Cinema halls, spas and swimming pools must remain shut. Swimming pools exclusively for routine practise of the state, national and international level swimmers will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 10 AM.
  • Schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions will continue to be shut.
  • Public transport is allowed with 50% capacity. This includes interstate, government and private buses, local taxis and cabs. All staff must be vaccinated and covid norms of masks and sanitation must be followed.
  • Government offices related to emergencies and essential services shall remain open.
  • All other government offices will be open with 25% strength.
  • Parks will be accessible only for vaccinated people from 6 AM to 9 AM
  • Retail shops and malls can be open with 50% for workers and customers
  • Restaurants and bars including, in hotels, malls and clubs can continue to remain open with 50% seating capacity, but not beyond 8 PM.
  • Gyms will be allowed to be open with 50% capacity from 6 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM.
  • Salons can be open with a 50% capacity.
  • Private and corporate offices can remain open with 50% of the total strength of employees subject to vaccination of employees and other COVID-19 norms.
  • All production units, mills, industries including the IT & ITES sector can function with 50% of the total strength of employees subject to vaccination of employees and other COVID-19 norms.
  • Banks and Financial Institutions can be open from 10 AM to 3 PM.
  • Games and sports can resume in stadiums and clubs but without spectators.
  • E-commerce and home delivery allowed. Indoor and outdoor shooting activities for TV programmes and cinema with up to 50 people allowed, following COVID-19 norms.
  • All activities in music recording studios allowed with a maximum of 10 musicians and associated persons.

