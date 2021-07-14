West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 30; Active COVID-19 Cases In The State Are 13,847

On Wednesday, July 14, the West Bengal government announced an extension of the lockdown till Friday, July 30. While there has been a gradual opening of the state, a number of activities are to remain shut or operate at 50% capacity. The Mamata Banerjee led government issued a statement listing out all relaxations and norms to be followed.

#COVID19 restrictions in WB extended up to 30th July 2021.



Metro rail to operate 5 days a week with 50% seating capacity, suspended on Saturday-Sunday. Not more than 50 people at weddings & 20 at funerals allowed. All shops & markets may remain open as per usual operational hrs pic.twitter.com/fePtLAHbWy — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

COVID-19 cases on the rise; government extends West Bengal lockdown and issues statement

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal have reached a total of 15,14,708 and counting. The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 13,847. Seeing a rise in numbers in the state and country, the extension for the West Bengal lockdown was announced with following rules & regulations:

The Metro rails can open with 50% capacity on weekdays. On weekends, the service will be suspended.

For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed.

For funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.

Shops and markets can remain open during regular operational hours.

Cinema halls, spas and swimming pools must remain shut. Swimming pools exclusively for routine practise of the state, national and international level swimmers will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 10 AM.

Schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions will continue to be shut.

Public transport is allowed with 50% capacity. This includes interstate, government and private buses, local taxis and cabs. All staff must be vaccinated and covid norms of masks and sanitation must be followed.

Government offices related to emergencies and essential services shall remain open.

All other government offices will be open with 25% strength.

Parks will be accessible only for vaccinated people from 6 AM to 9 AM

Retail shops and malls can be open with 50% for workers and customers

Restaurants and bars including, in hotels, malls and clubs can continue to remain open with 50% seating capacity, but not beyond 8 PM.

Gyms will be allowed to be open with 50% capacity from 6 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM.

Salons can be open with a 50% capacity.

Private and corporate offices can remain open with 50% of the total strength of employees subject to vaccination of employees and other COVID-19 norms.

All production units, mills, industries including the IT & ITES sector can function with 50% of the total strength of employees subject to vaccination of employees and other COVID-19 norms.

Banks and Financial Institutions can be open from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Games and sports can resume in stadiums and clubs but without spectators.

E-commerce and home delivery allowed. Indoor and outdoor shooting activities for TV programmes and cinema with up to 50 people allowed, following COVID-19 norms.

All activities in music recording studios allowed with a maximum of 10 musicians and associated persons.

(IMAGE: PTI)