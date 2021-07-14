West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 30; Active COVID-19 Cases In The State Are 13,847

On Wednesday, July 14, the West Bengal government announced an extension of the lockdown till Friday, July 30. While there has been a gradual opening of the state, a number of activities are to remain shut or operate at 50% capacity. The Mamata Banerjee led government issued a statement listing out all relaxations and norms to be followed.
COVID-19 cases on the rise; government extends West Bengal lockdown and issues statement
COVID-19 cases in West Bengal have reached a total of 15,14,708 and counting. The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is 13,847. Seeing a rise in numbers in the state and country, the extension for the West Bengal lockdown was announced with following rules & regulations:
- The Metro rails can open with 50% capacity on weekdays. On weekends, the service will be suspended.
- For weddings, only 50 people will be allowed.
- For funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.
- Shops and markets can remain open during regular operational hours.
- Cinema halls, spas and swimming pools must remain shut. Swimming pools exclusively for routine practise of the state, national and international level swimmers will be allowed to remain open from 6 AM to 10 AM.
- Schools, colleges, universities and educational institutions will continue to be shut.
- Public transport is allowed with 50% capacity. This includes interstate, government and private buses, local taxis and cabs. All staff must be vaccinated and covid norms of masks and sanitation must be followed.
- Government offices related to emergencies and essential services shall remain open.
- All other government offices will be open with 25% strength.
- Parks will be accessible only for vaccinated people from 6 AM to 9 AM
- Retail shops and malls can be open with 50% for workers and customers
- Restaurants and bars including, in hotels, malls and clubs can continue to remain open with 50% seating capacity, but not beyond 8 PM.
- Gyms will be allowed to be open with 50% capacity from 6 AM to 10 AM and 4 PM to 8 PM.
- Salons can be open with a 50% capacity.
- Private and corporate offices can remain open with 50% of the total strength of employees subject to vaccination of employees and other COVID-19 norms.
- All production units, mills, industries including the IT & ITES sector can function with 50% of the total strength of employees subject to vaccination of employees and other COVID-19 norms.
- Banks and Financial Institutions can be open from 10 AM to 3 PM.
- Games and sports can resume in stadiums and clubs but without spectators.
- E-commerce and home delivery allowed. Indoor and outdoor shooting activities for TV programmes and cinema with up to 50 people allowed, following COVID-19 norms.
- All activities in music recording studios allowed with a maximum of 10 musicians and associated persons.
