West Bengal Government Allows Gyms To Reopen In The State With 50% Strength

Annexing to the string of relaxations, the West Bengal government has allowed Gyms to resume operating in the state with 50 per cent strength from July 1 onwards. Apart from gyms, the government has also allowed salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity provided the entire staff has been inoculated against COVID-19 contagion.

“COVID-19 restrictions will remain effective till July 15. Salons and beauty parlours can open from 11am to 6pm with 50 per cent seating capacity provided that staff has been vaccinated. Gyms can work with 50 per cent capacity because now many young boys and girls are employed in these institutions,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

In a recent COVID lockdown guideline, the West Bengal government has extended the working hours of banks from 10 am to 2 pm. As per the notification, all bazaars and markets are allowed to operate from 6 am to noon while other shops from 11 am to 8 pm. Private and corporate offices have been allowed to work from 10 am to 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

Intra-city buses are also allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy. However, local and suburban trains are not allowed to resume operations for the general public. CM Banerjee had said, "the situation has not yet come to start local train service.” Meanwhile, all schools, colleges, universities, polytechnics, Anganwadi and other educational institutions will remain shut and social gatherings will be disallowed too.

While COVID-19 cases in the state have deteriorated since the traumatic months of May and June, figures on the graph have not plummeted yet.

Regarding this CM Banerjee said, “I have come to know that many were not following COVID-19 restrictions. I have already asked police to take strict action under the epidemic law against them.”

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

On Tuesday, a total of 1,595 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported even as 2,024 persons were discharged. Total active cases stand at 21,116 while the discharge rate climbed to 97.41 per cent. West Bengal recorded 35 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours. As many as 17,880 people are currently under home isolation in the state. The total number of active cases now stands at 14,98,305.

As per the health bulletin, a total of 2,97,896 people were vaccinated on Tuesday taking the cumulative vaccinated figure to 2,12,65,964. Out of the total 48,37,475 people are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Reportedly, the state government formulated a plan wherein COVID-19 vaccine priority was given to second jabs, elderly and vulnerable populations. Banerjee-led government time and again came forward to ascertain there was no dearth of vaccines in West Bengal.