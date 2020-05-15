West Bengal Governor Asks State Home Dept To Take Swift Action On BJP MP's Allegations

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the Home Department of West Bengal government for urgent attention on the 'serious' matter, after he received a letter from MP Arjun Singh on Friday. BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh wrote to West Bengal Governor Arjun Singh alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent the Joint Police Commissioner of Barrackpore Ajay Thakur to assassinate him and his family on May 14.

"In view of representation of Lok Sabha MP @⁦ArjunsinghWB⁩, and finding situation serious enough, have flagged it Chief Secretary ⁦MamataOfficial⁩ for effective update. The State, involved with Covid-19 combat,can ill afford such developments." also tweeted the Governor.

'Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate me and my family'

The letter from the MP to the Governor read, “On May 14th, 2020, under the instruction of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, the Join Commissioner of Police, namely Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate me and my family on the pretext of cross-firing.”

The former TMC strongman who turned to the national party before 2019 General Elections, went on to say, "At around 7,30 pm, JCP Thakur arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner. When intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he said that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh, two local residents, as witnesses in a criminal case. But the notices were not handy with him and he asked a Sub-Inspector to prepare it on the spot," Singh added.

The Governor also went on to state that he has also spoken to the state DGP regarding the same and such ill developments cannot be afforded by the state.

