West Bengal Governor Dhankhar Urges CM Mamata To Provide Information Sought At Earliest

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide information sought by him on various issues at the earliest.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government, claimed that his queries have not been responded to.

He had on February 15 urged Banerjee to visit him at Raj Bhavan during the week to discuss several issues to avert a "constitutional stalemate".

The governor, however, said that he has not received any response from her so far.

"Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert.

"Impressed upon Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee that 'Dialogue, discussion and deliberation, particularly amongst constitutional functionaries, like the Chief Minister and the Governor, are quintessential to democracy and inseparable part of constitutional governance'," he said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Dhankhar urged Banerjee to respond to all issues flagged thus far by him at the earliest.

"There has been no response, now for long, to issues legitimately flagged," he said in a letter to Banerjee dated February 15, a copy of which was attached to the tweet.

He said it was the chief minister's constitutional duty under Article 167 to impart information to the governor.