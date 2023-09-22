West Bengal Governor Flags Off Cycle Rally, Announces 33% Awards To Women

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose flagged off a cycle rally to mark World Car Free Day on Friday, September 22. He took the occasion to announce that 33 per cent of the awards under the Kala Kranti mission being distributed during Durga Puja will be given to women. Bose announced on the sidelines of the Women's Reservation bill being passed by both houses of Parliament.

Governor Bose flagged off the cycle march from Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Mentioning the importance of cycle rally he said that while art cleanses the inner world we have to cleanse the outer (physical) world also. “Today the message of Kala Kranti will be taken to the nooks and corners of Bengal by the cyclists that in art we try to cleanse the inner world and they (cyclists) are representing cleaning of the outer world and protection of the environment, " said the Governor.

Governor Bose also unveiled the logo of the Kala Kranti Mission aimed at the development of art and culture in the country and said that the event will formally be inaugurated on the eve of Durga Puja. Governor Bose said that 180 Durga Bharat Samaan will be given on the occasion of the launch of the scheme. On the sidelines of the Women’s Reservation Bill which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in elected bodies, Bose announced that 33 per cent of the total 108 awards will be given to women.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose flagged off the cycle rally on the occasion of World Car Free Day earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/UHZ1USppp4 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

"The opening of the 'Kala Kranti' festivals will start on Durga Puja. I would also like to bring to your kind attention that we have decided as part of the programmes of the Kala Kranti Mission, to institute 108 awards termed 'Durga Bharat Samman' which will be released on the eve of Durga Puja. And to coincide with the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill, may I humbly bring to your attention that more than 33% of the awards will be given to women artists. It is a commitment," said Governor Bose.