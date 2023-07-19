Last Updated:

West Bengal Governor Sanctions Prosecution Of Partha Chatterjee In School Jobs Scam

Administrative officials, MLAs, former officials of the Primary Education Board and Board of Secondary Education, some TMC leaders are also arrested.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
West Bengal

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee | Image: PTI


West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose has sanctioned prosecution of former state minister Partha Chatterjee in irregularities in the recruitment for school jobs, a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

Bose accorded his sanction on Tuesday, the official said. 

According to rules, the governor and speaker's permissions are required to initiate any inquiry against a state minister. 

"Bose approved the prosecution on Tuesday," the official told PTI.

Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year in connection with the recruitment scam in government and government-aided schools in the state.

Several administrative officials, MLAs, former officials of the Primary Education Board and Board of Secondary Education and some Trinamool Congress leaders have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

First Published:
