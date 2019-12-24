West Bengal Governor Stopped From Entering Jadavpur Univ, Alleges 'complete Lawlessness'

The standoff between the students of the Jadavpur University and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated further on December 24. He was shown black flags by a group of students and stopped from entering the campus as he arrived for the convocation ceremony. Maintaining that was an important occasion for the students, Dhankhar expressed shock at the inaction of the University administration. He alleged that this showcased the collapse of law and order in the State. He was also heckled by the Jadavpur University students on Monday, December 23, when he visited the campus for a meeting.

Talking to the media after being stopped from entering the campus, Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked, “It is an important occasion. That occasion is giving degrees to the students. They will get fruits of their labour. How can such a solemn occasion be held up? I am shocked and surprised that the university administration is absolutely doing nothing at all! They must have control on their employees. We cannot allow such a system to be there. There cannot be complete lawlessness. There is total collapse of rule of law. The students are waiting. The chancellor is waiting. No one is taking any action. It is a situation unheard of.”

At Jadavpur University so that the students may get their degrees and enjoy the fruits of their labour and contribute to society. Unfortunately the way to the venue in the University is blocked. Unwholesome. No affirmative role by concerned in sight. Worrisome situation. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

Controversy over Governor's presence

This controversy was sparked off by the Jadavpur University postponing its convocation ceremony scheduled for December 24. Being the Chancellor of the University, Dhankhar’s presence was confirmed at the event. After he put his signature on the honoris causa scrolls to be awarded to Sankha Ghosh, Salman Haidar, CR Rao, and Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, the University Executive Council decided to defer the convocation in an urgent meeting on Saturday. Reportedly, the varsity took this call to avoid any untoward incident as the Arts Faculty Students’ Union had announced a boycott of the event owing to Dhankhar’s presence. Basically, the students are against Dhankhar's public defence of the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the Governor invoked his power as the Chancellor and ruled that the Executive Council did not have the power to defer the convocation.

