Bengal CM Announces Financial Package For Trained Honorary Health Workers In Urban Areas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced a package of financial incentives for trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) in the urban areas of the state. As a part of the state government's efforts to make primary healthcare more robust in the urban areas the initiative scheduled from next month will benefit around 6,500 such workers, she said.

These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits. Around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative starting July 1, 2020. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 28, 2020

The health workers will also be specially trained to take care of pregnant women, infants as well as immunisation and elimination of tuberculosis and other diseases via door-to-door visits.

Meanwhile, thirteen more people died due to Covid-19 in West Bengal on Saturday, taking the state's toll to 629, while 521 fresh cases pushed the tally to 16,711, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 10,535 patients have so far recovered from the respiratory ailment in the state, the bulletin added

Lockdown extended in Bengal

The lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has been extended in West Bengal and will now last till July 31, although a new set of relaxations will be announced. The current phase of the lockdown in the state is due to end on June 30. Educational institutions are already shut till July end. Suspension of public transport services like train and metro services will remain in place. The announcement comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at the state secretariat in Kolkata over the Covid-19 situation in the state. Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Manoj Howladar from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Swapan Banerjee from Communist Party of India, Pradip Bhattacharya from Congress were among those who participated in the meeting.

