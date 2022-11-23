West Bengal Govt Employees Stage Huge Protest Against Mamata Govt; Clash With Kolkata Cops

The government employees in West Bengal on Wednesday held a massive protest in Kolkata against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government regarding Dearness Allowance (DA).

The government employees also clashed with the police. The Left government workers union demonstrated near the assembly demanding an increment in DA at par with the Centre.

The government employees started the march from Dharmatala demanding a DA hike and gradually moved towards the assembly. However, police stopped them from entering the reserved area, leading to chaos. Some of the protesters were also detained by police.

In September, Calcutta High Court rejected the West Bengal government's review petition to reconsider an earlier judgement of the bench to clear DA arrears within three months. Later, the Mamata Banerjee government moved Supreme Court against High Court on payment of DA arrears.

The state government had filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the SAT order of July 2019 that directed it to pay DA at par with the Centre and to clear the amount in three instalments.

BJP slams TMC government

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that corruption in West Bengal is at its peak. He also alleged that the money for DA and pension is being used for buying votes.

"The state government employees have been demanding this for a long time. The government is moving from one court to another but not paying the DA. The Court has told the government to pay it multiple times. Corruption is at its peak. The money for pension and DA is being used for buying votes," Ghosh said.

Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "It is shameful how the government is treating its employees like this. They are demanding their rights. They have won the case in Calcutta High Court. The police are acting like this because the mindset of Mamata Banerjee is like that."