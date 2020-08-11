West Bengal Govt Extends Ban On Flights To Kolkata From Six Cities Till August 31

The West Bengal government has extended the suspension of flights to Kolkata from cities of high Covid-19 prevalence till August end. The ban on flights from six cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad will continue till August 31. Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) informed PS Kharola, the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a letter on Monday.

"I am directed to inform you that that the suspension of flight from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad to Kolkata will continue till August 30, 2020," the letter stated.

Earlier, Kolkata Airport had extended the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights from the six cities till August 15 in light of the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

West Bengal has allowed domestic flights in Kolkata from May 29, soon after nationwide services were resumed. The government has mandated that all passengers must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months. However, flight operations at Kolkata airport will remain suspended on August 20 to 21 and August 27, 28 and 31 due to lockdown.

Highest one-day discharge of patients

Meanwhile, the state on Monday witnessed the highest single-day discharge of 3,208 COVID-19 patients taking the number of recovered people to 70,328, while 2,905 new coronavirus infections were registered, the state health department said.

The department in a bulletin also said that 41 patients succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 2,100. The state's caseload has gone up to 98,459 while the active cases stood at 26,031. In the last 24 hours, 26,297 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin added.

