West Bengal Govt Issues Guidelines For Durga Puja; Stress On Adherence To COVID-19 Norms

The biggest fear in the hearts of every resident of West Bengal has shifted away a week back when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that public festivities for Durga Puja will be allowed in 2020. Given the ongoing pandemic which gripped the country since March, skepticism ran hard on the way West Bengal's grandest festival will be organized. On Monday, the West Bengal government came up with a list of guidelines for the pujas that will take place in the last week of October.

Adherence to existing COVID-19 norms

One of the major decisions taken was that pandals must be spacious and should be kept open from all sides. If in case it becomes essential to have a closed ceiling, the sides will have to be kept open and if the sides have to be blocked, the ceiling has to be kept open. It was also been decided that pandals must keep adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical

distancing in terms of the existing COVlD 19 pandemic norms. A separate entry and exit arrangement with separate gates have to be developed in every pandal of the state.

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee declared that all registered Durga Puja committees will be given a sum of fifty thousand from the state, apart from no charging of taxes by civic bodies along with subsidies in electricity. The guidelines also read that no mass gathering would be allowed during rituals like 'Anjali' and 'Sindoor Khela'. It would be allowed in small groups at different hours. Cultural programs and the grand Carnival at Red Road which draw thousands during puja would not take place in 2020. Even with these restrictions, Bengal's grandest event will be celebrated in 2020.

Here are the full guidelines:

West Bengal govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja; pandals should be kept open from all sides, no cultural programme to be held.

