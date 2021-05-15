West Bengal Govt Issues Strict COVID Guidelines; Offices Shut, Restricted Hours For Banks

The West Bengal government on Saturday, May 15, extended the state's lockdown until May 30 due to an increase in the number of Coronavirus infections. This came after the largest single-day increase of 20,846 new COVID-19 cases was reported on Friday, May 14, bringing the total to 10,94,802. According to the health department's bulletin, the death toll in West Bengal rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection.

New COVID lockdown guidelines

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has issued the following guidelines:

All private and government sectors offices will remain closed in West Bengal till 30th May.

All kinds of political, religious, and cultural gatherings shall be prohibited.

Jute mill will be allowed with 30% labourers and work shall be allowed in tea gardens with 50% labours.

As per the new protocols, banks will open from 10 am to 2 pm.

All schools, colleges, and Anganwadi Centres will be closed during this period.

All kind of Goods transports shall be prohibited in Bengal except emergency service.

Private, government sectors shut

The new guidelines added that the emergency services will be allowed to continue to operate. Malls, shopping centres, bars, salons, gyms, and swimming pools will all be closed. Retail stores will only be open from 7 am to 10 am. From 10 am to 5 pm, sweets and meat shops are permitted to remain open. Medical and optical stores will continue to operate as usual. Parks and zoos will be closed for the time being. Except for emergency service staff, metro systems, local trains, and buses will remain closed. Private cars and taxis are not allowed to provide emergency services. Only those working in emergency services will be able to use the metro. Except for medical and food supplies, the goods carrier will be suspended.

