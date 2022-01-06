Amid the ongoing surge in the COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government tightened the curbs to contain the virus spread. With the Omicron case tally mounting in the state, CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that they have made the RT-PCR test compulsory for the interstate border area movement.

CM Mamata to discuss COVID situation with PM Modi

Observing the rising trend of infections CM Mamata Banerjee further informed that the coming two weeks will be crucial to determine the spurt of COVID cases and the government is likely to further strengthen the restrictions. West Bengal Chief Minister further apprised that she will be attending a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 7, to discuss the matter.

Chief Minister’s statement comes at a time when the state government witnessed an exponential surge in the number of hospitalisation, with as many as 2,075 patients being hospitalised. The state has a total of 403 containment zones, and the positivity rate is over 23.17%, the fatality rate has crossed 1.18% in the state, Mamata Banerjee informed. She further told that 19,517 beds are available as of now. The number of daily COVID-19 cases have increased to 14,022 & active cases to 33,042.

COVID curbs imposed in West Bengal

Earlier on Sunday, January 2, the West Bengal government had issued a new set of curbs that will be imposed in the state until January 15. Under the new guidelines, schools, colleges have been ordered to shut again. Only administrative activities have been allowed in educational institutes. Government and private offices have been ordered to work at 50% capacity. The government had also announced the closure of beauty parlours, salons and other wellness centres, entertainment parks and more. Apart from this, the state has also announced that Kolkata airport will operate flights from Delhi, Mumbai twice a week from January 5.

Cinema halls, theatres, Shopping malls, bars and restaurants have been directed to function at 50% capacity up till 10 pm. Restrictions have been placed on public transport, metros and gatherings.

Among other restrictions, the West Bengal government has limited incoming domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi to three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - with effect from January 5. Both Delhi and Mumbai have been recording a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Exponential Surge in COVID cases across India

India, in the last 24 hours reported 90,928 new cases of Coronavirus. The active caseload in the country is currently at 2,85,401. A total of 19,206 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours which has increased the total recoveries figure to 3,43,41,009. Meanwhile, Omicron tally rose to 2,630 in the latest update as per the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the highest number of Omicron cases with 797 and 465 infections respectively further followed by Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Manipur, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, reported one Omicron case each.

The daily positivity rate is at 6.43% while the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 3.47%. A total of 68.53 cr total tests have been conducted so far. The Recovery Rate is currently at 97.81%. According to the Union Ministry of Family and Welfare, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.81%.

Image: ANI/ Shutterstock