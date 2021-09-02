After targetting the Central government over the alleged shortage of COVID vaccines in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is considering vaccinating children if required. The Chief Minister who was speaking while laying the foundation stone of the Dhunseri Poly Films plant in Panagarh further added that the government is thinking about whether children will be required to be vaccinated ahead of the possible third wave. In her address, the Chief Minister also assured that everyone in the state will be vaccinated.

After assuring everyone of anti-COVID jabs, CM Banerjee also asked people not to rush 'to the vaccination centres after hearing rumours and unnecessarily create panic'.

"Keeping the third wave in mind, we are now thinking whether children will be required to be vaccinated or not. If required, the government will initiate inoculation programme similar to the pulse polio drive," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Not a single dose wasted in Bengal," claims CM Mamata Banerjee

Claiming that not a single dose (of vaccine) is wasted in Bengal, the Chief Minister demanded 14 crore COVID vaccination doses. "We have the responsibility to administer the vaccines, but the Centre is supplying them," added West Bengal's CM. Giving details of the vaccination data, Ms Banerjee said 12 lakh people in Bengal got their COVID jabs on Tuesday and in the urban areas 75 per cent of the population have been inoculated.

COVID vaccination for children

Currently, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D are in process of developing vaccines for children. As far as starting the inoculation drive is concerned, Bharat Biotech’s managing director Krishna Ella has said that either by this month's end or by next month they might get a license for vaccines in children. In July, the Delhi High Court had flagged concerns regarding vaccinating children. "It would be a disaster if vaccines are administered on children without proper research, said the Delhi High Court.

Last month, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria had said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September. Currently, only those who are 18 or above are eligible for a vaccination against coronavirus. Meanwhile, schools in several parts of India including Nationa Capital- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, have been reopened.

(With PTI inputs)