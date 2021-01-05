West Bengal Govt Opposes Transfer Of BJP MLA's Death Probe To CBI, Cites Calcutta HC Order

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government opposed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy and transfer of trial to Delhi. In an affidavit filed by Atreyi Sen- Dy. SP CID, West Bengal, Malda Zone, it has been alleged that the plea was filed at a preliminary stage in ignorance of the investigation done. Moreover, she mentioned that the Calcutta High Court had dismissed a similar petition filed by Roy's wife Chandrima on July 20, 2020.

In the order, the HC observed that it did not "find biases on the part of the investigative agency undertaken by the CID, West Bengal" and added, "that there is no involvement of any high officials of the state authorities into the matter at this juncture to construe that anybody is trying to influence the investigating authority". Additionally, Sen accused the petitioner of misrepresenting the statements of the deceased's family members as allegations against the state police. She maintained that the apex court has consistently held that the transfer of cases to central agencies cannot be a matter of routine.

According to the police officer, a charge sheet has been filed in the case after the completion of the investigation. As per the charge sheet, the accused persons were threatening the BJP MLA regarding non-repayment of loans. She stated that the accused in the case- Niloy Sinha and Mabud Ali were arrested on July 14 and August 7 respectively. Furthermore, Sen revealed that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed after receiving the Viscera report, the CFSL report and the audit report.

BJP MLA's mysterious death

Debendra Nath Roy, who won from the Hemtabad constituency on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016, joined BJP in 2019. On the morning of July 13, 2020, he was found hanging in front of a tea shop in Uttar Dinajpur district, close to 1 km from his home. Reportedly, some people on motorbikes had called him out at 1 am, after which he did not return. Noting that a suicide note had been recovered, the Uttar Dinajpur SP stated that it appeared to be a case of suicide. As per the police, Roy was duped by his business partners.

Amid BJP's sustained attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, a TMC delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien called on President Ram Nath Kovind on July 15. He handed over a letter from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy to the President. Expressing her sorrow for Roy's demise, she refuted BJP's contention that it was a political case.

