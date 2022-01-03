West Bengal Govt Revises Kolkata Local Train Timings Amid COVID-19 Surge; Check Details

Amid mounting concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Monday, January 3, announced that local train services in Kolkata will be extended up to 10 pm instead of 7 pm. This will be effective from today, Jan 3. Earlier, it was informed that local trains would be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity till 7 pm.

In another update, West Bengal State Election Commission has informed that no roadshows, bike rallies will be permitted during municipal polls campaigning considering the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Election Commission, only 5 people will be allowed for door-to-door campaigning. While political meetings must be held only in indoor locations with 50% capacity. It is further informed that 500 people are allowed for political rallies in open spaces.

West Bengal COVID Curbs

The state government introduced more strict COVID-related restrictions amid increasing COVID-19 cases. All educational institutions are directed to remain closed from Monday, Jan 3 while offices are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

On Jan 2, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that a night curfew was implemented and only essential services will be allowed to operate during 10 pm and 5 am in the state. According to the guidelines, all tourists attractions including zoo will be shut down. Also, swimming pools, parlours, spa, wellness centres, and gyms will remain closed.

The state government has suspended all flights arriving from the UK to Kolkata airport. This is in place from January 3, 2022. According to the government statement, all the flights coming from 'at risk' countries as notified by MOHWF, will not be allowed to enter the state and any NOCs issues earlier stand withdrawn.

COVID situation in West Bengal

To date, West Bengal has reported a total of 16,49,150 COVID cases with 19,781 deaths. The state has administered a total of 10,58,73,078 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

According to Health Ministry's statement, "The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal." And due to this, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat are some of the emerging states of concern".

(Image: PTI/PIXABAY)