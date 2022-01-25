West Bengal Govt To Recommend Inclusion Of Syllabus On Netaji In Schools

The West Bengal government has informed that it will recommend the syllabus committee to include syllabus about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the school curriculum. The committee is therefore pushing for the inclusion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's initiative to realise the dream of an independent India when he went to Singapore, informed state Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday.

According to the records, Netaji had gone to Singapore in July 1943 to realise his dream of an independent India free from foreign rule and strengthened his Indian National Army.

This year, India is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of the national leader. When asked about TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh's statement that the new generation in Bengal should know in detail the chronology of events related to Netaji's visit to Singapore in 1943, Basu opined that the state government will recommend to the syllabus committee to include the events related to Netaji's visit to Singapore.

"Yes, the government will recommend to the syllabus committee for incorporating the events revolving around Netaji in 1943,"he said Ghosh tweeted Monday "We welcome the statement of hon'ble Bratya Basu recommending to the syllabus committee the inclusion of the details regarding Netaji and his government ( in Singapore)".

According to Basu, the first step will be to acknowledge Netaji's mission in Singapore as a part of his Indian freedom movement. The West Bengal state government has informed that the 'Paray Sikshalay' - the learning centre project will roll out in every block from February 7 and benefit 60 lakh students at pre-primary and primary levels.

"In the COVID situation we realise a large number of students of many schools, especially in rural areas, are being deprived of class room teaching which is impeding their growth. Our initiative will enable students to attend classes in the open space in their own locality. It has been hailed by UNESCO".

It has been decided that 50159 schools will be involved in the project wherein classes will be held in the open grounds adjacent to school buildings. Over two lakh teachers and 21,000 para teachers (contractual teachers at pre-primary and primary schools) will be giving the lessons to the children.

With PTI inputs