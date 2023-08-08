West Bengal Guv Calls For Transformation, Unity, And Transparency In The State

Governor C V Ananda Bose of West Bengal has issued a call for transformation, urging corruption and violence to "quit Bengal." Against the backdrop of recent events, including the state's violence-marred panchayat elections, Governor Bose's stance emphasises the compelling need for change. At a session exploring the ‘ethos of the Indian Constitution - unity in diversity’ held on Aug 7, he underscored the profound cultural foundation that shapes India's secular identity.

Unity in diversity: India's secular fabric and constitutional values

During the session organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Governor Bose highlighted the essence of India's secularism. He stated, "India is secular not merely because the Constitution designates it so; India is secular because our cultural heritage embodies secularism." This assertion underscores the 'living spirit' of India's constitution, resonating with the nation's diverse cultural ethos. The Governor's reference to the Constitution as a symbol of unity in diversity emphasises the document's role as a unifying force that transcends differences.

Corruption must "Quit Bengal": A call for transparent governance

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for corruption to "quit India," Governor Bose advocated for corruption to "quit Bengal." This demand from WB Guv underscores the urgency of eradicating corruption's corrosive impact on the state's progress. The Governor's words echo a shared sentiment that only through unwavering collective efforts can the state emerge from the clutches of corruption and embrace transparent and accountable governance.

Confronting violence: Navigating towards a peaceful future

Governor Bose's visited tthe violence-affected areas in West Bengal following the panchayat elections with an intend to resolve the isues. Bose during an media interaction after the Poll violence cited, "The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel." Bose also interacted with the injured and their families, and he engaged with authorities to be much more apprised about the issue.The Governor soon after met and briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about what had unfolded during the Panchayat elections in Bengal. Bose's assessment of the situation underscores the need for a unified approach to ensure the state's progress and stability.