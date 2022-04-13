West Bengal Guv Dhankhar Discusses 'worrisome Law & Order Situation' With DGP & Chief Secy

A day after holding a meeting with Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday held an hour-long meeting with the Chief Secretary H. K. Dwivedi and Director General (DG) Police to deliberate on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

During the briefing, Governor Dhankhar, who has been critical of the TMC-run West Bengal government, expressed his concerns regarding the ‘worrisome law and order situation’ in the state and urged the DGP and Chief Secretary to respond immediately to the pending issues.

Dhankhar deliberates with DGP & Chief Secretary on 'worrisome law & order situation'

While directing them to adopt stern measures to ensure mitigating the rising crimes against women in light of the heinous Nadia rape case, Governor Dhankhar underscored that ‘constitutional governance is a must & not optional.’

Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon CS @chief_west & DGP @WBPolice to take steps to curb rising crime against women; improve worrisome law & order situation & respond to pending issues. In hour long meeting Guv emphasized - constitutional governance is must & not optional. pic.twitter.com/VNYxU5WENY — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 13, 2022

This comes after a swarm of BJP protestors reached Raj Bhawan, Kolkata and demanded the immediate interference of the West Bengal governor in the investigation of the Hanskhali minor rape case. Meanwhile, LoP Suvendhu Adhikari held a meeting with Dhankhar and deliberated with him on the gravity of the situation and the involvement of the TMC leader’s son in the case.

Besides, a BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari met the family of the alleged gang rape and murder victim in Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district. The BJP leaders tried to console the victim's family and assured them of justice. The saffron party also held a 12-hour strike in the state.

Hanskhali rape incident

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.

"We have arrested another person this morning. He was present at the birthday party. His involvement is being investigated. We have found discrepancies in his versions of the incident. Two others, who attended the party, have been detained for questioning," the police officer said.