West Bengal Guv Dhankhar Meets BSF DG To Ensure Seamless Coordination With State Police

Amid the ongoing tussle over BSF’s extended jurisdiction in Bengal, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar met the Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF)Pankaj Kumar Singh in Delhi to ensure efforts to work in coordination with West Bengal Police.

The Bengal governor was called upon by the BSF DG on Monday assuring that adequate measures are being taken to enhance cooperation with the West Bengal Police and the security force personnel.

In a series of tweets, the Governor said that during the meeting with him, Singh indicated that all efforts are being made to ‘generate seamless coordination with the West Bengal Police.’

In a separate tweet, the Governor further added that he has already ordered state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary BP Gopalika to make immediate efforts to ensure that the BSF and the West Bengal Police work in tandem.

Governor’s retort to TMC MP on BSF’s Jurisdiction

Jagdeep Dhankar also tweeted the copy of the letter response to the TMC MP Sukhendo Sekhar Rai, where he asserted that ‘On security issues, there is need to yield to the primacy of national interest and security ignoring partisan considerations.’



This comes after Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Friday attacked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that he disregarded the principles of federalism by his statement on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directives to the police regarding the Border Security Force.

In the letter, Governor further wrote that he is awaiting the response of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who was directed by the governor to take back her order asking the police officials to not allow the BSF personnel to enter the villages.



He further called out TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and said, "it is paramount that there is inter se harmony and not discord; cooperation and not confrontation; collaboration and not combat. Affirmative steps, imperative for securing action in tandem and togetherness."

BSF enjoined by law to ensure border security: WB Governor

He further emphasised, “In federal polity, all agencies, central and state need to engage in tandem and togetherness. This was also emphasised when CS and ACS ((Home) called on me. They were indicated to take urgent steps to ensure cooperative coordination between state apparatus and BSF. Seamless coordination between BSF and State administration and police would affirmatively contribute to these agencies effectively performing their role. The BSF is enjoined by law with the task of ensuring the security of the borders of India."

