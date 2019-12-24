'West Bengal Govt Put Education In Captivity': Guv On Being Heckled At JU Twice

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was surrounded by black flag-waving students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Tuesday said that it was a painful moment for him to be blocked at the university campus for the second consecutive day. Dhankar also said that he will flag the issue to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and request her to take strict action against the authorities and students that heckled him and held him captive.

'Lack of administration by university authorities'

Speaking to the media Governor Dhankar said, "It is a painful moment for me as a Chancellor and Governor. While students inside were waiting to be handed over their degrees, a handful of people blocked me outside. This is a total collapse of the rule of law. The state givernment has put education in captivity. A handful of people is destroying democracy; education and the future of students are at stake. It is a sad day for democracy and education. I will not tolerate such a situation as the constitutional head. I will flag the issue to the Chief Minister. This situation arose due to a total lack of administration by university authorities."

Dhankhar also expressed shock at the inaction of the university administration. "The ministry has to take action against their employees and also the students. I was also here yesterday for two hours. I am just doing my duty. The conduct of the VC is so poor. The VC says 'I am helpless'. If you are helpless, give up your position. I am not helpless and I will bring a reform in the system. I care for the students and I will never want their career to be destroyed," he added.

READ | West Bengal Governor Stopped From Entering Jadavpur Univ, Alleges 'complete Lawlessness'

Calling the incident engineered, Dhankar said, "I am constrained to take a call. I instructed the VC to suspend the convocation. This is an engineered the agitation. CM should not spend public funds for promoting agitation which is against the law of the land. It is a civil and criminal omission of duty. The education system is being destroyed here brick by brick. Please do not play with fire. Maintain the rule of law. Those who are supposed to control are allowing a handful of people to set the house on fire."

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhankhar was surrounded by black flag-waving students at Jadavpur University for the second consecutive day. He was stopped from entering the campus as he arrived for the convocation ceremony. On Monday, December 23, he was heckled by the university students when he visited the campus for a meeting.

READ | WB Guv Dhankhar Heckled Twice At Jadavpur University By Students Protesting CAA, NRC

Controversy over Governor's presence

This controversy was sparked off by the Jadavpur University postponing its convocation ceremony scheduled for December 24. Being the Chancellor of the University, Dhankhar’s presence was confirmed at the event. After he put his signature on the honoris causa scrolls to be awarded to Sankha Ghosh, Salman Haidar, CR Rao, and Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, the University Executive Council decided to defer the convocation in an urgent meeting on Saturday. Reportedly, the varsity took this call to avoid any untoward incident as the Arts Faculty Students’ Union had announced a boycott of the event owing to Dhankhar’s presence. Basically, the students are against Dhankhar's public defence of the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the Governor invoked his power as the Chancellor and ruled that the Executive Council did not have the power to defer the convocation.

READ | West Bengal Guv Dhankar Condemns Violence In Universities Against CAA

READ | Kerala Guv Asked Not To Attend Memorial Function After He Extended Support To CAA