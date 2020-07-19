WB Guv Dhankhar Urges People To Keep Calm & Follow Health Norms As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Expressing concern over the rise in Coronavirus cases in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to abide by the social distancing norms and take all precautionary measures to contain spread of Coronavirus infection. The pandemic COVID-19 challenge is on the rise, as figures of positive cases and deaths are increasing, Dhankhar said.

Taking to Twitter the governor urged people to stay calm and observe social distancing. There should be no scope for complacency at any level, he added while tagging the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his tweet.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

West Bengal reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on a single-day for the first time on Saturday as the state's tally breached the 40,000-mark, according to the state health department. The state detected 2,198 new cases, following which its active cases soared to 15,594, it said in a bulletin. Twenty-seven more people died, taking the state's total fatalities to 1,076, the department said. The state has so far reported 40,209 cases of COVID-19.

Record 1,286 people also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and since Friday evening, 13,465 samples have been tested, it said. Earlier in the day, the state government said there was no need to panic as the COVID-19 situation was under control.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state was normal as "more the number of tests, more the number of cases". "The situation in Bengal is under control. The death rate which was earlier very high has now come down to 2.7 per cent, which is very close to the national average of 2.5 per cent," he said.

