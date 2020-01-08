West Bengal: Jadavpur University Students Support Bandh By Playing Chess On Road

In a different way than usual, rallies and dharnas, students of Jadavpur University came out in large numbers to support the Bharat bandh by playing chess, carrom and badminton in front of their university campus. A section of the road outside their campus was blocked by students who played cricket on the streets. A general strike called by Left backed trade unions on Wednesday saw a lot of violence in various districts of West Bengal, which drew massive criticism from the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee.

Students from different Left parties were seen sitting together and protesting against the alleged 'anti-people' laws of Central Government. All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) banners and flags covered the protest in front of the iconic Jadavpur University Gate No 4, where the students of all left backed youth parties protested peacefully by singing songs and making graffiti in front of their campus.

The day also saw multiple protests throughout the state of Bengal with rail and road blockades being reported from several parts of the states responding to the call of the trade union activists along with Left and Congress, in support of the 24-hour general strike against the Union Government's policies. Multiple rallies were taken out in parts of the state leading to blocked roads and railway tracks but the Bengal police removed these to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.

To control any small incident from escalating, a heavy deployment of police was present in various cities and towns of Bengal. Although violent incidents in districts of Malda and North 24 Parganas were seen, peaceful protest by students of Jadavpur University, by playing chess and carrom found a lot of appreciation through different corridors. Such an incident came to light at a time when the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Left Front for calling the bandh and came down heavily on the left on allegations of vandalism. "Police will act here. We want a peaceful protest. If one vandalizes Govt property, the law will act strongly", said Mamata Banerjee who disapproved of the strike but said she always would support peaceful protests.

