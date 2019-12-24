West Bengal: JU Is Always Against The System, Says Dilip Ghosh Over Heckling Of Guv

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday expressed anguish over the heckling of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Jadavpur University. Ghosh said that the students have always been insulting the system and the Governor.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Ghosh said, "It is ok for students to protest over issues but Jadhavpur University is always against the system. They are always raising a voice against the system, the High Court, the Supreme Court, the Constitution and now the governor. Just because the governor is supporting the CAA, they will gherao him? Not just once but two days in a row?"

READ | WB Guv Dhankhar Heckled Twice At Jadavpur University By Students Protesting CAA, NRC

"Earlier Union Minister Babul Supriyo faced a similar situation. How can we support such behaviour? Governor is a respected member of the Constitution and he is just doing his job. I don't know what kind of state is this. The government is humiliating and insulting him and now students are staging a black flag demonstration against him! Mamata Banerjee had always crossed the law and order while protesting against the Central government."

READ | Kerala Guv Asked Not To Attend Memorial Function After He Extended Support To CAA

Guv heckled

On December 24, the standoff between the students of the Jadavpur University and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated further. He was shown black flags by a group of students and stopped from entering the campus as he arrived for the convocation ceremony. Maintaining that was an important occasion for the students, Dhankhar expressed shock at the inaction of the University administration. He alleged that this showcased the collapse of law and order in the State. He was also heckled by the Jadavpur University students on Monday, December 23, when he visited the campus for a meeting.

Talking to the media after being stopped from entering the campus, Jagdeep Dhankhar remarked, “It is an important occasion. That occasion is giving degrees to the students. They will get fruits of their labour. How can such a solemn occasion be held up? I am shocked and surprised that the university administration is absolutely doing nothing at all! They must have control on their employees. We cannot allow such a system to be there. There cannot be complete lawlessness. There is total collapse of rule of law. The students are waiting. The chancellor is waiting. No one is taking any action. It is a situation unheard of.”

READ | Dilip Ghosh: 'Mamata Banerjee Doesn't Have Any Faith On Judiciary, Parliament Or Law'

READ | West Bengal Governor Stopped From Entering Jadavpur Univ, Alleges 'complete Lawlessness'