West Bengal: Kolkata Police Recovers 54 Crude Bombs Near BJP Office In Kolkata

The West Bengal Police recovered 54 crude bombs from the Hastings Crossing area near BJP's office in Kolkata on Saturday. The bag filled with explosives was found near the Khidirpore crossing, 100 meters from the BJP office by the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police. The Police is investigating how the crude bombs reached the location and whether it had any connection with recently-concluded elections in the state. CCTV footage as well as other means are being used to investigate the incident.

Based on the input shared by the Military Intelligence, Anti Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police recovered 51 bombs from Hastings crossing area, near BJP Party office: Sources#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/zubooIg7vm — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Back in March, 26 pieces of crude bombs in cotton-made bags concealed inside plastic shanties had been recovered in Beniapukur on the first day of polling West Bengal Assembly Elections. Even before polling, crude bombs were discovered by West Bengal police from a mango farm in the Harish-Chandrapur area in West Bengal's Malda. Another box of crude bombs was recovered from Bardhaman.

West Bengal violence

After the TMC returned to power registering a double-ton victory, violence ensued onto the streets of West Bengal with its cadres allegedly attacking BJP and Left workers in the state in the name of its 'victory celebrations'. Days later, reports of hundreds crossing the Bengal-Assam border came to light after Assam Chief Minister (then Health Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that almost 300-400 Bengal BJP workers had crossed over to Dhubri in Assam to escape the brutality under the TMC regime.

The violence was said to be particularly severe in Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Last month, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visited the Nandigram village and said that the people were 'heartbroken' over the suffering and questioned why they 'dared to vote' in the assembly elections.