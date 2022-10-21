West Bengal: Kolkata STF Arrested Two Men For Running Illegal Telecom Business

The Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday detained two people for running a telecommunication business which was illegal.

The arrested, identified as Sorowar Hussain and Habib Mondal, were running the business in the Tiljala Shibtala area of West Bengal. "A sim box, laptop, pen drive and 64 SIM cards were seized from Habib Mondal and will be produced before the court," ANI quoted Kolkata STF as saying.

West Bengal | Further, another man, Habib Mondal was detained. A simbox, laptop, pendrive & 64 SIM cards were seized. Both were arrested & will be produced before the court today: Kolkata STF — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Kolkata police seized several articles from the accused's residence

Kolkata STF seized pendrive, another laptop and sim box and almost 64 sim cards from detained Sorowar Hussain. The STF added, "A man named Sorowar Hussain was detained in Kolkata after the information about some people running an illegal telecommunications business in Tiljala Shibtala area was received. We have seized four sim boxes, 256 sim cards, one laptop and three routers from his possession."

Accroding to an official statement, the said recovery was made when a raid was conducted with the help of joint team of Kolkata Police, Karaya Police Station, Special Task Force with the able assistance from DOT (Department of Telecommunication) at Tiljara Masjid Bari Lane in Kolkata.

The police booked a case against them under these sections: 120 B, 419, 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) along with sections 4, 20, and 25 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Police said that the arrests were made after they found out that the sim cards were used to make calls in Gujarat, threatening to blow up government buildings. They said that further investigation is underway.