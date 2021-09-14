Last Updated:

'Short notice' | West Bengal Law Min Refuses To Appear Before ED In Coal Smuggling Case

In the West Bengal Coal smuggling case, the ED has been conducting back to back questioning summoning TMC leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
ED, Moloy Ghatak

Image: PTI/ANI


West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak on Monday refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing the impossibility to travel on 'short notice'. On Monday, the ED had summoned the Law Minister for investigation in the alleged coal smuggling case. Moloy Ghatak is one of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, apart from party MP Abhishek Banerjee, youth leader Vinay Mishra among others accused of having involvement in the coal scam. 

According to sources, Moloy Ghatak has requested to appear via video conferencing or to be examined in Kolkata.

Before, Ghatak, the ED had summoned party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee twice for questioning. 

ED notice to Abhishek Banerjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, September 11 had issued fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and prior to that, he was called on August 28. Apart from West Bengal CM's nephew, the agency has also summoned some of the IPS officers, barring Gyanwant Singh. It is being said that all IPS officers have responded to ED summons in the coal scam case. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee's nephew has alleged the BJP of trying to 'pressurise TMC leaders by using ED'. "The way TMC workers are working makes BJP scared," added Abhishek Banerjee at a party event in Kolkata. 

What is the coal smuggling scam?

In the last month, back-to-back updates are taking place in the alleged matter with ED summoning significant accused in the scam. The coal smuggling matter came into the limelight back in November 27, 2020, when a case was registered by CBI Kolkata against several leaders, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED later took up the investigation and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining near railway areas. Later in February, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal and was allowed to continue their probe by the Calcutta High Court. On February 23, CBI questioned Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira Banerjee. Later she was again called in August however she had refused to appear in Delhi citing COVID-19. 

